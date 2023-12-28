AUS vs PAK, 1st Test: Cummins' five-for puts Australia in command before Shaheen strikes back (Day 3, Lunch)

Melbourne [Australia], December 28 : A five-wicket haul by skipper Pat Cummins put Australia in a commanding position before the visitors clawed their way into the contest as Shaheen Shah Afridi struck two crucial blows to rock the hosts early on the opening session of day three of the second Test against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.

Pakistan started the day at 194/6, with Mohammed Rizwan (29*) and Aamer Jamal (2*) unbeaten.

Pakistan reached the 200-run mark in 56.2 overs.

Skipper Cummins gave Australia the opening wicket in the session, removing Rizwan for 42 off 51 balls. Pakistan was 215/7.

Lower middle order batters Jamal and Shaheen stitched a solid 25-run partnership to take Pakistan near the 250-run mark.

Lyon trapped Shaheen leg before wicket for 21, reducing Pakistan to 240/8. '

Pakistan reached the 250-run mark in 71 overs.

Cummins removed Hasan Ali (2) to get his 10th Test five-wicket haul while Lyon removed Mir Hamza (2).

Pakistan ended their innings at 264/10 in 73.5 overs, trailing by 54 runs.

Cummins (5/48) was the top bowler for Australia, while Lyon also took 4/73 in 18.5 overs. Josh Hazlewood also got one wicket.

In their second innings, Australia was off to a bad start as Shaheen removed Usman Khawaja (0) and Marnus Labuschagne (4), reducing Australia to 6/2.

Brief Scores: Australia: 318 and 6/2 (David Warner 4*, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2/5) lead Pakistan: 264 (Abdullah Shafique 62, Shan Masood 54, Pat Cummins 5/48) by 60 runs.

