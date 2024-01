Aus vs Pak, 3rd Test: Bad light curtails final session; hosts, visitors evenly poised on Day 2 (Stumps)

Sydney [Australia], January 4 : Rain and bad light curtailed the final session of Day 2 of the ongoing third Test of the three-match series between Pakistan and Australia here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The rain had the final say and Stumps were called early on Day 2 with only 46 overs bowled.

At the time of Stumps, Australia's score read 116/2 -trail by 197 runs- with Marnus Labuschagne (23) and Steve Smith (6) standing unbeaten at the crease.

Because of Pakistan's mainly disciplined bowling, Australia made sluggish but steady progress in their reply, adding just 110 to the overnight deficit despite losing both set openers.

Aamer Jamal removed Australia batter Usman Khawaja just before the end of the second session, leaving Australia at 116/2. Rain fell shortly after, decreasing the prospects of the last session starting on schedule.

Australia started the second session at 78/1, with Usman Khawaja (35*) and Marnus Labuschagne (3*) unbeaten. Khawaja and Labuschagne mainly relied on strike rotation, not taking any chances against Pakistan bowlers. Australia reached the 100-run mark in 38.4 overs.

Khawaja looked all set to complete his half-century but his 143-ball 47-run knock came to an end as he was caught behind by Mohammed Rizwan, with Aamer Jaamal taking the wicket. Australia was 108/2.

Steve Smith and Labuschagne guided Australia through the remainder of the session, which ended prematurely due to bad light.

Earlier in the first session, David Warner, playing his farewell Test match, put on a 78-run opening stand with Khawaja. Warner was out for 34 in 68 balls, with four boundaries.

Brief Scores: Australia: 116/2 (Usman Khawaja 47, David Warner 34, Agha Salman 1/18) trail Pakistan: 313 (Mohammed Rizwan 88, Aamer Jamal 82, Pat Cummins 5/61) by 197 runs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor