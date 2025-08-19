AUS vs SA, 1st ODI: Keshav Maharaj Takes Five as South Africa Beat Australia by 98 Runs, Take 1–0 Lead in Series

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Spinner Keshav Maharaj produced a match-winning five-wicket haul as South Africa defeated Australia by 98 runs in the first ODI at Cazaly’s Stadium on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. With the win, the Proteas took a 1–0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa posted 296 for eight after a strong 92-run opening stand between Ryan Rickelton and Aiden Markram. Markram top-scored with 82, while captain Temba Bavuma made 65 and Matthew Breetzke added 57. Wiaan Mulder chipped in with an unbeaten 31 from 26 balls. Travis Head was the pick of the Australian bowlers with four wickets, while Ben Dwarshuis claimed two.

🚨 MATCH RESULT 🚨



A superb all-round display from the Proteas! 💪🇿🇦



They sealed victory by 98 runs in the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the series. 🔥👏#WozaNawepic.twitter.com/nWHIGS775p — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 19, 2025

In reply, Australia looked solid with a 60-run opening stand between Mitchell Marsh and Head. But Maharaj turned the contest by ripping through the middle order. He reduced the hosts to 89 for six before Marsh and Dwarshuis put up resistance with a 71-run stand. Marsh top-scored with 88, but the lower order collapsed and Australia were bowled out for 198.

Maharaj finished with figures of five for 33 as South Africa sealed a comprehensive win to go ahead in the series.

The second ODI will be played on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay.

AUS vs SA 1st ODI Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram(w), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi