AUS vs SA 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s Australia vs South Africa Match in India

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl in the first one-day international against Temba Bavuma’s South Africa on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Cazaly’s Stadium in Cairns. The two teams recently played a T20 series which Australia won 2-1. The ODI series will also have three matches.

"We will be bowling first. The wicket looks dry and spin did play a part in the last T20I. No real expectations, just execute and enjoy playing and winning for Australia. No real surprises for us - Marnus and Carey is back in the XI," Mitchell Marsh said after winning the toss.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said the team would have bowled first as well. "We would have bowled first as well, that's what the stats say, but we'll need to bat well first. We've got Brevis and Subrayen in today, quite excited at seeing what they can do. We'll want to play according to the conditions and want the guys to enjoy playing," Bavuma said.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Aiden Markram(w), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi

Big news for the Proteas as Dewald Brevis and Prenelan Subrayen make their ODI debuts! 💥👏



Here’s how our XI lines up today 🔥🏏#WozaNawepic.twitter.com/X6uD3xvHze — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 19, 2025

