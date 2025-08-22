AUS vs SA 2nd ODI LIVE Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s Australia vs South Africa Match in India

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first against Australia in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday, August 22, 2025. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram will lead the team as regular skipper Temba Bavuma has been rested. Bavuma is recovering from a hamstring strain sustained during the WTC Final in June. Xavier Bartlett replaces Ben Dwarshuis in the Australian XI, while South Africa bring in Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthusamy for Bavuma and Prenelan Subrayen.

Markram said the wicket looks good for batting and the team aims to put up a strong total. "We are going to bat first. Looks good to the eye, again don't have too much info on the venue, hopefully put up a good score. Temba is good, he's just having a rest day, de Zorzi comes in for him and Muthusamy comes in for Subrayen. It is always good to win but it is more important to back them up and that's where the focus is today," he said.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said they were ready to bat first but are happy to bowl and try to restrict South Africa to a chaseable score. "We were actually going to bat first today. Looks like a really good one-day wicket, happy to bowl first and hopefully we can restrict them to a chaseable total. Bartlett comes in for Dwarshius. We were outplayed, take our caps off for South Africa but today is an opportunity to bounce back, the series is still alive and the boys are up for it today," Marsh said.

Australia vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing XIs

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger #AUSvSA — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 22, 2025

Australia: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

