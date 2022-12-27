AUS vs SA, 2nd Test: Warner's double hundred puts hosts in driver's seat against Proteas (Day 3, Stumps)

David Warner's double hundred propelled Australia to 386/3 against South Africa putting them in command at the end of the second day of the Boxing Day test here at Melbourne.

David Warner had an anticlimactic end to his superb day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as he retired hurt after having suffered a hamstring cramp during his double-hundred celebration. The southpaw fell to the hot weather conditions at MCG after piling misery on the Protea bowlers as he shattered records en route to his knock of 200* runs.

Australia resumed their inning at 45/1 with David Warner 32* and Marnus Labuschagne 5* at the crease. The duo could add only 30 runs to the scoreboard before the right-hander was run out for 14 runs.

Steve Smith walked into bat at number four and stitched a marathon partnership with Warner to put the hosts ahead in the game. The duo shared a 239-run stand for the third wicket to render the visitors hopeless as they looked for the elusive wicket.

Warner played the role of the aggressor as Smith played second fiddle in the partnership. The pair was brilliant between the wickets and kept the Protea bowlers at bay.

Smith missed out on a well-deserved century and was dismissed by pacer Anrich Nortje for 85 runs.

Left-hander Travis Head walked in at number five and played a quick-fire inning, taking the aggressive route from the beginning. He was partnered with Cameron Green initially but a blow to the all-rounder's finger saw him retire hurt and Alex Carey partnered him till the end of the day.

Head remained unbeaten at 48 (48) while Carey scored 9*(22) at the end of the day. Australia ended the day with 386/3 with a sizeable lead of 197 runs.

A five-wicket haul from all-rounder Cameron Green put Australia in a position of comfort at the end of the first day's play of the second Test against South Africa at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday, with the scoreboard reading 45/1 for the hosts at the end of day's play.

South Africa were put to bat first by the hosts. The Proteas top-order was once again exposed in pace-friendly Australian conditions. The pace trio of Green, Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland made merry, feasting on SA batters.

Except for skipper Dean Elgar (26), nobody could cross the 20-run mark. At Lunch, SA were 58/4, with Khaya Zondo (0*) and Kyle Verreynne (0*) at the crease. The Proteas were left struggling at 67/5 after lunch.

Then it was wicketkeeper-batter Verreynne and bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen who came to the rescue, helping their side get to the 100-run mark. At Tea, Proteas were 144/5 with Verreynne 40* and Jansen 38*.

Both batters hit their respective half-centuries, with Jansen getting his maiden half-century in Tests. They brought up their 100-run stand. The 112-run stand between the duo was broken by Green, who dismissed Kyle for 52 and Jansen for 59. SA was left reeling at 182/7.

The rest of the lower order could not offer any fight and Proteas were bundled out for 189 in 68.4 overs.

Brief Scores: Australia: 386/3 (David Warner 200* retd hurt, Steven Smith 85, Anrich Nortje 1-50) against South Africa: 189 (Marco Jansen 59, Kyle Verreynne 52, Cameron Green 5/27).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor