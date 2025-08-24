AUS vs SA 3rd ODI LIVE Cricket Score Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s Australia vs South Africa Match in India

South Africa National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Australia won the toss and chose to bat in the third and final ODI against South Africa at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Sunday, August 24, 2025. The hosts made two changes with Sean Abbott replacing Josh Hazlewood and Cooper Connolly coming in for Aaron Hardie. South Africa also made three changes as Temba Bavuma returned to lead the side. He replaced Matthew Breetzke while Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen were also rested as part of workload management.

Mitch Marsh has won the toss and chosen to... bat first! 😱



His streak of choosing to field first 21-straight times comes to an end. #AUSvSApic.twitter.com/5WV0nXhSfr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) August 24, 2025

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh said the pitch looked good for batting and hoped his team could set a strong total. "We are going to bat first. Looks like a really good wicket and hopefully we can put on a good score. Sean Abbott comes in for Josh Hazlewood. Connolly comes in for Hardie," he said.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said he would have liked to bat first on a surface that looked dry and might take spin later in the day. "Would have been nice to bat, looks a bit dry. Hopefully it spins during the day. Three changes for us. Burger and Ngidi have been rested as part of workload management and Breetzke has also been rested, I replace him. We want to be at our best," Bavuma said.

Australia have already lost the series 2-0. The hosts were beaten by 98 runs in the first ODI on August 19 and by 84 runs in the second ODI on August 22 at the same venue.

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Streaming:

Match: Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI

Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025

Venue: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay

Match Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

Toss Time: 9:30 AM IST

Live Streaming (India): JioHotstar app and website

Live Telecast (India): Star Sports network

Australia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton(w), Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kwena Maphaka

Toss Update 🪙



🇦🇺 Australia have won the toss and elected to Bat first.



🔄 Three changes for the Proteas: Burger, Ngidi, and Breetzke are rested, with Bavuma, Bosch, and Maphaka coming into the XI.



Here’s how we line up for the final ODI. 🏏#WozaNawepic.twitter.com/EsZK8rWZD4 — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) August 24, 2025

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa