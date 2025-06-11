AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025 Day 1: South Africa Trail by 169 After Australia’s Pace Trio Rocks Their Top Order (VIDEO)

Defending champions Australia ended Day 1 of the World Test Championship Final 2025 in a strong position after dismissing South Africa for 43 for 4 in the final session at Lord's. Australia were earlier bowled out for 212 in their first innings but struck back quickly with the ball to take control of the match. Mitchell Starc set the tone for Australia with a fiery opening spell. He removed Aiden Markram in the first over and later dismissed Ryan Rickelton to put South Africa under pressure. Pat Cummins claimed the wicket of Wiaan Mulder while Josh Hazlewood dismissed Tristan Stubbs with a sharp delivery. South Africa trail by 169 runs heading into Day 2.

Kagiso Rabada delivers big time for South Africa with two wickets in an over 🔥



Catch the action live on our official broadcasters here ➡ https://t.co/oas2Rsdptj#Cricket#CricketReels #WTC25pic.twitter.com/I9vOR8nCup — ICC (@ICC) June 11, 2025

Earlier in the day, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and chose to bowl in overcast conditions. His fast bowlers backed the decision with a disciplined display. Kagiso Rabada led the attack with two early breakthroughs, sending back Usman Khawaja for a 20-ball duck and then bowling Cameron Green three balls later.

Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith tried to rebuild the innings. Labuschagne scored 23 before falling to Marco Jansen, who also dismissed Travis Head just before lunch. Australia went into the break at 67 for 4.

In the second session, Steve Smith stood tall with a gritty 66 off 112 deliveries. He found support from Beau Webster, who top-scored with a resilient 72. Australia added 123 runs in the session, but South Africa struck back after tea.

From 192 for 6, Australia collapsed quickly and lost their last four wickets for just 20 runs. Rabada ended the day with a five-wicket haul and became the second bowler to achieve the feat in a WTC Final. The first bowler to do so was part of the Punjab Kings squad in IPL 2025.

Australia will look to press home their advantage on Day 2 as South Africa aim to recover from a difficult start in their pursuit of a maiden ICC trophy.