AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025, Day 3: Mitchell Starc’s Heroics Power Australia to 281-Run Lead Against South Africa (Watch Video)

Mitchell Starc delivered a crucial unbeaten half-century to help Australia set a target of 282 runs for South Africa in the 2025 World Test Championship final at Lord's. Known primarily for his bowling, Starc stepped up with the bat on day three, scoring 58 not out off 136 balls. His knock included five boundaries and came at a vital time after Australia resumed their second innings at 144 for eight.

The left-arm pacer entered at number nine and stayed firm as South Africa struggled to dismiss the tail. His effort pushed Australia’s total to 207 and their overall lead to 281. Starc's innings could prove decisive in a match where batting has remained difficult.

This is Starc’s first 50-plus score in Tests since his 41 against India in the 2023 WTC final at The Oval, where Australia had secured the title with a 209-run win. As the defending champions, Australia now stand in a strong position again, while South Africa face a tough chase. The Proteas have successfully chased 250-plus targets in Tests only five times, three of which came against Australia.

Brief scores:

Australia 212 and 207 (Mitchell Starc 58 not out, Alex Carey 43; Kagiso Rabada 4 for 59)

South Africa (first innings) 138 (David Bedingham 45, Temba Bavuma 36; Pat Cummins 6 for 28)

South Africa need 282 runs to win.