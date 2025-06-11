AUS vs SA WTC Final 2025 LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch Australia vs South Africa Final Live in India (VIDEO)

Australia vs South Africa WTC Final 2025 Live Streaming: South Africa won the toss and chose to bowl first against defending champions Australia in the final of the ICC World Test Championship 2023–25 at Lord’s on Wednesday. Pat Cummins' Australian team comes into the final on the back of a strong two-year run. They won 13 of their 19 Tests, including home series sweeps against Pakistan, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. The Aussies also held England to a 2-2 draw in the 2023 Ashes and retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India.

Despite a surprising loss to West Indies in Brisbane, Australia topped the WTC points table and are eyeing their second consecutive title.

South Africa, under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, reached the final after a strong comeback. They were whitewashed by New Zealand early in the cycle and had a drawn home series against India. But the Proteas bounced back with wins over West Indies, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, followed by a 2-0 series victory against Pakistan to finish second in the standings.

Match Details:

Fixture: Australia vs South Africa, ICC World Test Championship Final

Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London

Date: From Wednesday, June 11

Time: 3.00 p.m. IST

Toss: 2.30 p.m. IST

Broadcast Details:

TV Telecast in India: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming in India: JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar app

Playing XIs:

Australia Squad:

Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa Squad:

Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi