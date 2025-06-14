AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025: Temba Bavuma Receives Standing Ovation After Gritty 66 at Lord’s (Watch Video)

AUS vs SA, WTC Final 2025: South African captain Temba Bavuma received a standing ovation from the crowd at Lord’s as he walked back to the pavilion after scoring 66 on day four of the World Test Championship final against Australia. A video of the moment went viral on social media, showing spectators rising to their feet in appreciation of Bavuma’s fighting innings.

Standing applause for LORD BAVUMA after scoring 66(134) 👏👏 in WTC final pic.twitter.com/2e7gWcUtIU — Forever_ICT (@loyal_cskian) June 14, 2025

The right-hander came in to bat on day three with South Africa at 68 for 2 and played through a hamstring issue during the early part of his knock. Despite the pain, Bavuma chose to continue batting and stitched a vital 143-run stand with Aiden Markram. He was eventually dismissed by Australian skipper Pat Cummins in the second over of the fourth day.

At stumps on Day Three, South Africa were 225 for three after 62 overs, with Markram and Tristan Stubbs at the crease. Markram had reached a well-made hundred and was central to South Africa’s push for victory.

A win in this final would give South Africa their first major ICC title since the Knockout Trophy in Dhaka in 1998. As they inch closer to the target, the pressure is on Australia to find another moment of magic.