AUS vs WI ODI Series: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, Venues, and Live Streaming Details - All You Need to Know

Australia is set to clash with the West Indies in a three-match ODI series following an exhilarating Test series. The first ODI is scheduled at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, February 2. This marks Australia's return to the ODI format since their victory in the ODI World Cup 2023, where they emerged triumphant against India in the final.

Star batter Steve Smith will lead the home side in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, who, along with key players Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, is being rested. The fast bowling trio, having featured in all five Test matches during the home summer, is taking a break to manage their workload.

On the other side, West Indies comes into the series with momentum after a 2-1 victory over England in the ODI series at home in December. Wicketkeeper-batter Shai Hope will lead the West Indies team, which includes a mix of experienced and inexperienced players set to challenge the reigning World Champions on their home turf.

The three-match ODI series schedule is as follows:

1st ODI: Friday, February 2 - Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

2nd ODI: Sunday, February 4 - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

3rd ODI: Tuesday, February 6 - Manuka Oval, Canberra

Indian viewers can catch the live action on the Star Sports Network, with streaming available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Both teams have announced their squads for the series:

Australia Squad: Matthew Short, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (w), Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris

West Indies Squad: Shai Hope (w/c), Kavem Hodge, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Kjorn Ottley, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie