Aussie duo Cameron Green-Josh Hazlewood script history with record 116-run tenth wicket partnership in 1st Test against NZ

Wellington [New Zealand], March 1 : The duo of Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood scripted history on Friday as they combined to register Australia's highest partnership for the tenth wicket against New Zealand, as well as the fourth-best overall by an Australian pair.

The pair tormented New Zealand's bowling attack during the morning session of the second day in Wellington, putting up 116 for the final wicket with ease, shattering Jason Gillespie and Glenn McGrath's previous record of 114 runs in Brisbane in 2004.

The partnership was just Australia's sixth of 100 runs or more for the tenth wicket in red-ball cricket, and it helped the reigning World Test Championship winners achieve a large score of 383 in their first innings following a difficult opening day at Basin Reserve.

Green's unbeaten performance of 174 encouraged Australia, with the young all-rounder playing a patient game to begin before reaching his second Test century in the penultimate over of the day, and then taking a more attacking strategy with Hazlewood on Friday.

The duo batted wisely when necessary, with Green, in particular, using his power to smash anything short from the Kiwis, frustrating the hosts and registering the fourth-best partnership of all time for the 10th wicket by an Australian team.

Green's hundred was just the second time he has scored triple digits for Australia in Test cricket, topping his previous best of 114 against India in Ahmedabad last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor