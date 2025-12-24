Aussie keeper Carey stands 128 run short of Gilchrist's 24-year-old calendar year record ahead of MCG Test

Melbourne [Australia], December 24 : As the Ashes series heads to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the grand Boxing Day fixture with the prestigious urn in hands of Australia once again, Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, who cracked his maiden Ashes ton at Adelaide, has one more milestone to achieve which could seal his legacy as one of Australia's all-time great keeper batters.

The fourth Test between Australia and England will take place from December 26 onwards. Carey, who scored 106 and 72 in the Adelaide Test to help Aussies retain the urn with an unassailable 3-0 series lead, is just 128 runs away from overtaking legendary Adam Gilchrist for most runs by an Aussie glovesman in a calendar year.

Currently in 10 Tests this year, Carey has scored 743 runs in 15 innings at an average of 53.07, with a strike rate of above 76, including two centuries and four fifties, with the best score of 156.

Carey is the second-highest run-getter in the Ashes this year, with 267 runs in four innings at an average of 66.75, with a century and two fifties.

Gilchrist has the most runs scored by an Aussie keeper during a calendar year, having made 870 runs in 14 matches and 19 innings back in 2001 at an average of 51.17, a strike rate of 81.92, with three centuries and four fifties and best score of 152.

Skipper Pat Cummins and veteran spinner Nathan Lyon have been left out as Australia announced its 15-member squad for the Boxing Day Test on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Todd Murphy and fast bowler Jhye Richardson have been drafted into the squad and will come into contention for the fourth Test of the series, as per the ICC website. Steve Smith will lead the side in the absence of Cummins, while all-rounders Michael Neser and Beau Webster and back-up quick Brendan Doggett retain their place in the squad.

Cummins is rested for the Melbourne Test, having only recently returned from a back injury, with the skipper a chance of appearing in the final Test of the series in Sydney from January 4. He had taken six wickets during the Adelaide Test, three each in both innings.

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

