Aussie uncapped all-rounder Webster opens up on skillset, strengths ahead of 4th Test against India

Melbourne [Australia], December 23 : Ahead of the fourth India-Australia Test, uncapped Australian all-rounder Beau Webster said that he has the skills with both bat and ball that can be transferred across red-ball and white-ball formats and opened up on his strengths as an all-rounder.

With the series level at 1-1, both teams will be playing the highly-anticipated Boxing Day Test with an aim to secure an all-important lead. Webster has been brought into the squad as a cover for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has bowled 23 overs across three Tests so far and picked three wickets.

Speaking about the possibility of playing the Boxing Day Test during the pre-match presser, Webster said, "I do not know. We have got main training tomorrow. We will see how boys go. We have already got an all-rounder and he is still in that spot. He (Marsh) is a great player, a fantastic player. He has had some success over all formats. I am just here to cover him if something goes wrong."

Webster, who was included in the squad ahead of the second Test at Adelaide as Marsh's cover, has been featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Melbourne Stars as well, having made 50 runs in the tournament so far in three matches with best of 28*. He said that he feels great to be around a group of such experienced players.

"It is definitely exciting (to be a part of the team Australia). I have been enjoying my past couple of weeks. It is a good thing to be a part of. I have been in and out of the plane to play some BBL cricket. Excited to be here for the Boxing Day Test. Once the coin goes up, we will see if I go back to the Stars or play here. It is a great group to be around and is enjoyable," he said.

Speaking about his skillset, Webster said that he can transfer his skills with both bat and ball across red-ball and white-ball formats. He also said that he has been playing a "counterpunching" role for his state team of Tasmania at number six for past few years and also enjoys some swing and hitting the top of off-stump with the ball.

"It is about being sharp mentally and physically. It is not too hard physically. If the chance arises, I would like to grab it with both hands. In the last 2-3 years, I have batted at number six for Tasmania in Shield and I do a counter-attacking role. Down there I do not face seam that much and I can counterpunch and get us to a good total. It is one of my strengths. Bowling I try to hit the top the off stump, run the ball back into the right handers. I can also use some swing too if it is there," he said.

Starting off as an off-spin bowling all-rounder, Webster said that he is proud of his additional skill set as a medium-pacer, a skill which he developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It is a part of my game I am proud of developing in last four years. It is one of the best decisions I have made. It has taken a lot of hard work, getting my body used to it. It is as important as my batting. If you struggle with the bat, you can contribute with the ball and vice-versa," he added.

He also said that the reason why he developed his fast bowling skills was because his team Tasmania needed an all-rounder after the departures of the likes of Luke Butterworth and James Faulkner and his abilities with the ball give the team the privilege of playing full-time spinner as well.

"There was a need for an all-rounder after Luke Butterworth and James Faulkner. We were crying out for an all-rounder. I was floating around in the order, settled at 6, if I could wheel out some quality medium pace it would have given the team the ability to play a full-time spinner. I felt like I could impact games with the ball. Adam Griffith (former Tasmania player and coach) and technical staff helped me," he added.

Webster said that he can bowl 25 overs per day and 40 per game.

"I do not think my body is restricted in terms of fast bowling. I do not hit the crease as hard as some top pacers and can bowl long spells. I have done it for Tasmania," he said.

In 93 first-class matches, Webster has made 5,297 runs at an average of 37.83, with 12 centuries and 24 fifties in 159 innings with best score of 187. He has also taken 148 wickets at an average of 37.39 and best figures of 6/68.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head (vc), Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar. Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal.

