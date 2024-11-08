Australia A solidify hold over 2nd unofficial Test as half of India A side dismissed (Day 2, Stumps)

Melbourne [Australia], November 8 : A dominant bowling performance from Australia A loosened India A's hold on the second unofficial Test between both sides at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

At the end of day 2 action, India A was 73/5, with Dhruv Jurel (19*) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (9*) unbeaten. '

The day two started with Australia A at 53/2, with Marcus Harris (26*) and Sam Konstas (1*) unbeaten.

Khaleel Ahmed struck early on day two, removing Konstas for three, trapping him leg-before-wicket. Australia A was 58/3.

Pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mukesh Kumar also struck in quick succession, removing Oliver Davies (13*) and Beau Webster (5*). Half of the side was back in the hut for 84 runs.

Marcus and wicketkeeper-batter Jimmy Peirson put on a fine partnership, taking the team beyond the 100-run and 150-run mark. However, their 68-run effort was undone by Krishna, who removed Peirson for 30 in 70 balls with five fours. Australia A was 152/6.

Krishna went on to remove a well-set Harris (74 in 138 balls, with five fours) and Scott Boland (0). Australia A was 167/8.

Corey Rocchiccioli and Nathan McAndrew put on a half-century stand, taking Australia A beyond 200-run mark. The partnership ended at 56 runs, with Corey dismissed for 35 in 28 balls, with three fours and two sixes by Mukesh. Australia A was all out for 223 runs, leading by 62 runs in reply to India A's first innings score of 161 runs.

Krishna (4/50) and Mukesh (3/41) were the top wicket-takers for India. Also, Khaleel took two wickets.

With India given a task to overcome this slender lead, they got off to a poor start, losing half the side for 56 runs. KL Rahul (10), Abhimanyu Easwaran (17), Sai Sudharsan (3), skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (11) and Devdutt Padikkal (1) posting poor scores. India A ended the day with a small 11 run lead.

Brief Scores: Australia A: 223 (Marcus Harris 74, Corey Rocchiccioli 35) trail India A: 161 and 73/5 (Dhruv Jurel 19*, Abhimanyu Easwaran 17, Beau Webster 2/14).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor