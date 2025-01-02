Australia Announces Playing XI for IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024-25 in Sydney; Beau Webster Replaces Mitch Marsh

Australia announces playing XI for the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India. Australia captain Pat Cummins has confirmed that Beau Webster will make his Test debut in final Test against Rohit Sharma-led team.

Konstas, Khawaja, Labuschagne, Smith, Head, Beau Webster, Carey (WK), Cummins (C), Starc, Lyon and Boland. pic.twitter.com/OvVwYuExcf — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 2, 2025

Webster is set to become Australia's 469th men's Test player. He replaces out-of-form allrounder Mitch Marsh, who has struggled to make an impact with both bat and ball throughout the series. Marsh has managed just 73 runs at an average of 10.42.

Selectors opted for Webster, who provides a stronger batting option in the top six. Webster’s recent strong performances in first-class cricket, particularly with the ball, also contributed to the decision. His addition offers Australia extra depth in the bowling attack, especially following the short turnaround after their victory in Melbourne.

The match will start on Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Australia leads the series 2-1 and will aim to seal the contest with a fresh combination in Sydney.

Cummins expressed confidence in Webster’s ability to contribute to the team. "Mitchy obviously hasn't quite got the runs or wickets he would have liked this series and felt like it was time for a freshen up," said skipper Cummins. "Beau's been with the squad and been great. It's a shame for Mitchy because we know how much he brings to the team, but we feel like now is a good time for Beau to get a chance."

The SCG Test provides a golden opportunity for Webster to secure his place in the national side.

Australia will look to their revamped lineup to deliver a strong performance and wrap up the series against a competitive Indian team.

