Australia batter Cameron Bancroft joins Gloucestershire to play 2024 season of County Cricket

New Delhi [India], February 2 : Australia opener Cameron Bancroft joined Gloucestershire once again and will play for the side in the 2024 season across formats.

Bancroft has been Western Australia's most successful player over the past two Sheffield Shield seasons, but the Australian selectors recently ignored him for the Test opening berth that David Warner had left open. He was named the men's domestic player of the year at the Australian Cricket Awards earlier this week.

The right-hand batter has represented this team previously in the years 2016 and 2017 and has also played county cricket for Durham (2021) and Somerset (2023).

Bancroft expressed his feelings after being signed for Gloucestershire again.

"I'm absolutely delighted to sign with Gloucestershire and to have the chance to return to the club where I started my county career," Bancroft said as quoted by ESPNcrcinfo.

The Western Australia-born cricketer will join the Gloucestershire team in April. The Australian international further stated that he loves playing country cricket and he is looking forward for the upcoming season.

"I love playing county cricket and the opportunity to play all formats with the club is something I'm really excited about. With a new coach and a really talented playing group, I'm looking forward to the season ahead," the 31-year-old player asserted.

Gloucestershire head coach Mark Alleyne shared his feelings after the Australian batter signed the deal with his team.

"I'm really excited to have someone of Cameron's ability and experience on board for the season to come. We already have an exciting group of players here so to add to that with a player of international calibre in Cameron, it's fantastic for me as a coach to have such depth in the squad," Alleyne said.

