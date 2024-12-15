Australia batter Steve Smith hails Travis Head for 'batting beautifully' against India in Brisbane Test

Brisbane [Australia], December 15 : Australia batter Steve Smith on Sunday heaped praise on his compatriot Travis Head for "batting beautifully" against India in the Brisbane Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

After the Aussies were reduced to 75 for 3, Smith steadied the innings, finding much-needed runs, while Head motored to his second successive Test century, continuing his prolific form against India. The duo shared a massive 241-run partnership before Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Smith, who was caught behind by skipper Rohit Sharma in the slips.

Head smashed 152 runs off 160 balls at an impressive strike rate of 95.00, hitting 18 fours during his stay at the crease on Day 2 of the Brisbane Test. Meanwhile, Smith contributed a measured 101 off 190 balls at a strike rate of 53.16.

Speaking at the press conference after the day's play, Smith lauded Head's ability to put pressure on bowlers and score from unconventional areas.

"The way he is able to put the bowlers under pressure from the outset is quite incredible. He's got an unbelievable eye, and the areas in which he scores make it tough to set fields. You see them put a deep point out, but he just finds ways to beat them," Smith said, as quoted by the ICC.

Smith added that batting with Head is enjoyable because of his ability to accelerate the scoreboard rapidly.

"He's batting beautifully, he's confident, and it's great to be in a partnership with him because the scoreboard moves so quickly. I was in the sheds with him, and he said, 'Geez, that went quick today.' And I was like, 'It did, it sure did,'" Smith remarked.

In the ongoing match, India won the toss and elected to bowl first. After a wicketless spell on Day 1 spanning around 13 overs, India bounced back on Day 2, dismissing Usman Khawaja (21 off 54 balls, with three fours), Nathan McSweeney (9), and Marnus Labuschagne (12), reducing Australia to 75 for 3.

However, the 241-run stand between Smith (101 off 190 balls, with 10 fours) and Head (152 off 160 balls, with 18 fours) tilted the game in Australia's favour. Bumrah (5/72) eventually broke the partnership, triggering a flurry of wickets, but Australia ended the day in a strong position at 405 for 7, with Alex Carey (45*) and Mitchell Starc (7*) unbeaten at the crease.

