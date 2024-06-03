Australia Champions unveil squad ahead of World Championship of Legends

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 : The Australia Champions are already prepared to fight the battle in their path to clinch the World Championship of Legends (WCL) title. Featuring ex-cricketing titans Aaron Finch, Brett Lee, Shaun Marsh and more, the team is ready to rekindle their chances of adding yet another historic victory to their record.

Set to take place at the iconic Edgbaston ground in Birmingham from July 3 onwards, the league promises a riveting showcase of cricketing prowess.

Playing for Australia Champions, cricketing legend Brett Lee shares, "I am incredibly proud to be a part of the World Championship of Legends. Playing at one of the top cricket venues in the world, Edgbaston, and donning my nation's colors once more, means that I am representing the pride and enthusiasm of millions of supporters while giving it my all on the field."

The World Cricket League (WCL) debut of the Australia Champions is expected to be a highly anticipated event in the cricket community. The T20 format promises some incredible moments by bringing a dynamic pace to the game

Acknowledged as the highest performing team in international cricket, the Australia Champion lineup features strong lineup of Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Dirk Nannes, Dan Christian, Ben Laughlin, Aaron Finch, Joe Burns, Brad Haddin, Callum Fergusan, Peter Sidle, Peter Doherty who have competed in World Cups and numerous T20 leagues.

Shivanshu Pandey, Director of Zabawa Entertainment, which is also the co-owner of WCL shares, "The Australian squad looks incredibly strong this year. Aaron Finch and Brett Lee have always been two of my favorite cricketers; their style of play is simply beautiful to watch. With such an impressive lineup, I am really looking forward to the WCL."

Puneet Singh, the owner of the Australia Champions Cricket team, shared, "We are delighted to have a formidable squad for Australia Champions ahead of the imminent WCL international season. Many accolades and the respect of cricket fans everywhere have been bestowed upon them due to their dedication to excellence and their love of the game. Looking ahead to the upcoming season we have total confidence in our team's abilities. With their team alignment we believe they are poised for yet another victory bringing us closer to claiming the prestigious WCL title."

The WCL stands as a premier cricket league, renowned for its thrilling matches and exceptional talent pool. Approved by the England and Wales Cricket Board, it is co-owned by Bollywood icon Ajay Devgn and Zabawa Entertainment.

In preparation for the imminent WCL season, the Australia Champions team is ready to make an impression. With a roster of legendary players that includes players like Shaun Marsh, Brett Lee, Tim Paine and Ben Cutting, the team is sure to enthral fans everywhere with their combination of experience and skill.

Australian squad for WCL: Brett Lee, Tim Paine, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Ben Dunk, Dirk Nannes, Dan Christian, Ben Laughlin, Aaron Finch, Joe Burns, Brad Haddin, Callum Ferguson,

Peter Saddle, Xavier Doherty.

