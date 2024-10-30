Australia coach Andrew McDonald gets contract extension untill 2027

Canberra [Australia], October 30 : Cricket Australia (CA) extended former Australian cricketer Andrew McDonald's contract on Wednesday as the head coach of the national team until the end of 2027.

McDonald has enjoyed a successful stint as Australia coach since taking over from Justin Langer in 2022, having guided the team to a first ICC World Test Championship title in 2023 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in the same year.

McDonald will get the chance to defend both trophies, with the former Australia all-rounder to take charge of the national team for the next complete cycle of the World Test Championship (2025-27) and be at the helm for the next edition of the 50-over World Cup in 2027.

Australia are currently ranked the No.1 Test team in the world and No.2 in ODI and T20I cricket and McDonald paid tribute to the dedication of the players and coaching staff alike in helping him achieve such excellent results in recent times.

"I am very fortunate to have an exceptional group of leaders, players, coaches and staff who are fully invested in the ongoing well-being, success and development of this group. The professionalism, commitment and experience of my fellow coaches and the wider staff have ensured the journey has been extremely successful but just as importantly created a culture of unity, trust and inclusivity," McDonald said as quoted by the ICC.

"International cricket has many challenges for all teams and I am particularly proud how the group, players and staff, across all formats have navigated those together," the 43-year-old added.

