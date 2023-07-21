Australia confident of Mitchell Starc bowling on day 3 of 4th Test following fitness concerns

Manchester [UK], July 21 : Australia is confident that pacer Mitchell Starc will be fit enough to bowl on the third day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford after landing heavily on his left shoulder and being unable to throw the ball around on his brief return to the field.

As per ESPNCricinfo, In the 65th over, Starc dived at mid-on to stop an on-drive from Harry Brook. Initially, it looked nasty but he was able to leave the field walking with the physio and doctor. He returned at the end of the following over with hopes of bowling some overs in the final session, but after chasing a ball down the boundary line three deliveries late, he did not feel comfortable enough to take the field and walked off again.

After the play, he was given ice treatment and there were no plans to send him for scans on Friday to assess his fitness. Earlier on Day two, he also faced some discomfort in his left leg while bowling and diving near the boundary, but it was not considered an issue.

"I think the leg is good, no issues there," Daniel Vettori, Australia's assistant coach, said.

"The shoulder, we saw what happened in the field, he is currently got some ice on it and we are pretty confident it will be right tomorrow."

"He is one of those guys who doesn't like to spend too long off the park. But he got straight into a hot spot and three balls in a row came to him in the field and he did not quite feel comfortable throwing it. I have not actually spoken to him but that is what it looked [like]. We are all pretty confident he can bounce back tomorrow," he concluded.

Starc has had a successful Ashes series so far, having taken 15 wickets and contributed 75 valuable runs in five innings at an average of 25.

The final two Tests of the series are back-to-back, which could cause pressure on injury-prone players. A more immediate concern is whether the Aussies can retain the Ashes after a tough day at work, receiving some heavy beating by Zak Crawley and Joe Root. A poor forecast could help Australia, but Vettori said that it was not really on players' minds.

"It all leads to batting exceptionally well in the third innings, that is what will set up the rest of the game as well as how well we bowl tomorrow," he said.

"We would not have a chance to have a say on the result unless we do the next day well. England are in control, but if we can come in and get those final wickets for as few runs [as possible], then it sets up for that final innings and the weather may play a part in that."

Coming to the match, after opting to field first, England bundled out Australia for 317 in the first innings.

Australia had finished their first day on 299/8. James Anderson (1/51) and Chris Woakes (5/62) bundled out Australia early in the day.

England in their first innings lost Ben Duckett for just one. Following this, Moeen (54) had a 121-run stand for the second wicket with Zak Crawley. Following Moeen's dismissal, Crawley brought up his maiden Ashes ton and fourth overall in Tests. He also had a 206-run partnership for the third wicket with Joe Root before being dismissed for 189 off 182 balls, consisting of 21 fours and three sixes. Root was also dismissed soon for 84 off 95 balls, consisting of eight fours and a six.

England ended the second day at 384/4, with skipper Ben Stokes (24*) and Harry Brook (14*) unbeaten. The hosts had a 67-run lead.

