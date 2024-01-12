Australia confirm T20I and ODI squads for South Africa series

Melbourne [Australia], January 12 : The Cricket Australia national selection panel has named an unchanged squad for the upcoming women's multi-format series against South Africa.

Australia will look to build on their tour of India where they managed to win both the ODI and T20I series.

The Test side will be named following the first ODI in early February.

"As was the case for our home series against the West Indies in October, Grace Harris is part of the squad for the T20s only and will be replaced by Alana King for the ODIs," said CA's Head of Performance (Women's Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler as quoted by ICC.

"South Africa were formidable opponents in the 2023 ICC T20 World Cup Final in Cape Town and we look forward to the challenge of hosting the Proteas in a multi-format series in Australia." added Shawn.

The series begins on January 27 with three T20Is.

Australian squad

Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris**, Jess Jonassen, Alana King*, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (VC), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

**T20s only

*ODIs only

Fixtures

-Jan 27: 1st T20I | Manuka Oval, Canberra

-Jan 28: 2nd T20I | Manuka Oval, Canberra

-Jan 30: 3rd T20I | Blundstone Arena, Hobart

-Feb 3: 1st ODI | Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

-Feb 7: 2nd ODI | North Sydney Oval, Sydney

-Feb 10: 3rd ODI | North Sydney Oval, Sydney

-Feb 15-18: Test match | WACA Ground, Perth.

