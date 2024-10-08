Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy, former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara on Tuesday cautioned Team India and said that Australia are a "different beast" on their home turf.

In the upcoming days, Australia will take on India in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The most awaited Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth.

Over the years, India has regained an upper hand over Australia in the series. India has won its previous four series against Australia in a row, including two wins in Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 seasons.

This has made India a much more successful side in the series, with India winning the BGT 10 times and Australia winning it five times, with their last series win coming in during the 2014-15 season. Their last series win in India was in 2004-05.

Speaking to the reporters, Lara said that the conditions in India have changed. He lauded the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said that the T20 tournament feeds a different level of competition to the youth cricketers.

"I think the adjustment is upstairs. The adjustment is the ability to back your talent in whatever conditions. I say this with a pinch of salt, because conditions in India have changed. With the IPL, you've got international players coming - and you're feeding your players a different level of competition, which is great. So I don't think there's much that he (Yashasvi Jaiswal) has to do technically. I just think mentally [he has to adjust]: travelling away from home, [and] playing against Australia; Australia, on their shores, are a different beast," Lara was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

