New Delhi [India], June 10 : Former England spinner Monty Panesar has declared Australia as "favourites" to defend the World Test Championship mace. While looking from the perspective of South Africa, Panesar feels the Proteas have a "great opportunity" to prove that they can take on the "best in the world".

Australia, the defending champions, will square off against South Africa on Wednesday at the 'Home of Cricket', Lord's, for the prized WTC mace. The Baggy Greens have been deemed the on-paper favourites by fans and former cricketers across the world, citing the experience factor to play in their favour.

Josh Hazlewood's return from injury has bolstered their pace troika and offered them a mental advantage. The 34-year-old seasoned seamer, who is fresh from his trophy-winning stint with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL, has never lost a final he has featured in.

"Well, I think Australia have an advantage with Josh Hazlewood, who has never lost a final. It is that experience. Australia look very strong in the seam department and batting as well. Australia look favourites to win this," Panesar told ANI.

On the other hand, South Africa's decades of agony stemming from their shortcomings in lifting the ICC title could finally come to a sweet end in the upcoming WTC final. The Proteas stood a whisker away from ending their torment but floundered in the T20 World Cup final against India last year. With seven victories on the trot, South Africa finds itself in a position with one more shot at silverware.

After getting another shot at ending their trophy drought, South Africa has been surrounded by criticism during the build-up to the high-stakes final. Many have pointed out the fact that South Africa finished at the top and qualified for the final after playing just 12 fixtures to fight for the WTC mace. For Panesar, the current setting offers an opportunity for South Africa to prove its mettle by challenging Australia to win the title.

"I want South Africa to come out and challenge. They have often talked about how South Africa got into the final; they have had an easy ride. This is a great opportunity for South Africa to showcase that they can take on the best in the world. If South Africa wins this, I want to see them playing more Test matches, that's what we need," he added.

South Africa squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (c), David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy.

Australia squad: Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon, Matt Kuhnemann. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor