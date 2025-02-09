Australia finish second in WTC 2023-25 points table after series win against Sri Lanka in Tests

Dubai [UAE], February 9 : Following a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series away from home, Australia confirmed the second position in the World Test Championship 2023-25 points table on Sunday, as per the ICC.

Australia finished the league stage of the 2023-25 WTC cycle with a win percentage of 67.54. They were just behind the table toppers, South Africa, who finished with 69.44% after playing 12 matches in the longest format of the game

After securing the first Test in Galle by a massive margin of an innings and 242 runs, Australia kept up the momentum in the second with another dominating performance at the same venue.

Opting to bat first, Sri Lanka only managed to put up 257 in the first innings with Nathan Lyon spinning his web to rattle the top-order along with Matt Kuhnemann.

Only Dinesh Chandimal (74) and Kusal Mendis (85*) offered some respite for the hosts. Lyon and Kuhnemann picked up three wickets each and were ably supported by Mitchell Starc who slowed down the lower-middle and lower-order, also claiming three wickets.

In reponse, after a rocky start, the dependable pair of Steve Smith and Alex Carey came to Australia's rescue, putting up a massive double-century stand and bringing up their respective hundreds. Thanks to the duo, the visitors gained a crucial 157-run first-innings lead.

Both Lyon and Kuhnemann were equally aggressive in the second innings as the Sri Lankans had no answers to their onslaught. Kusal Mendis brought up another fifty and Angelo Mathews fought with a 76 but most of the batters failed to convert their good starts.

In the end, Sri Lanka only managed a 74-run lead and with almost 2 days of play left, Australia achieved the meagre target losing just one wicket.

The end of the second match also signalled the end of Dimuth Karunaratne's Test career, who had announced his retirement earlier this week.

It was Karunaratne's 100th Test appearance for Sri Lanka and the end of a career spanning almost 13 years.

All eyes will be on the World Test Championship Final at Lord's to be played between South Africa and Australia from 11 to 15 June.

