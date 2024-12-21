Australia inch closer to third ICC Women's Championship title with win over New Zealand

Wellington [New Zealand], December 21 : The reigning Women's Cricket World Cup winners Australia are on the brink of securing a third consecutive ICC Women's Championship title with their victory in the second ODI against New Zealand on Saturday.

Australia's 65-run victory (via the DLS method) over the White Ferns in the second ODI lifted them to 37 points in the ICC Women's Championship standings, as per ICC.

India, with 25 points, remains the only team capable of catching Australia. To do so, they must win all six of their remaining matches in the cycle - three against West Indies and three against Ireland - starting with their opener against West Indies on Sunday.

Additionally, India will need New Zealand to upset Australia in their final ODI of the series. Any other outcome - even a tie or a draw - would seal Australia's triumph, making it their third consecutive ICC Women's Championship title.

This would further cement their dominance, as they have claimed victory in every edition of the tournament since its inception.

Annabel Sutherland starred in Australia's victory in the second ODI after the series opener in Wellington was washed out due to rain.

Building on her century in the final ODI against India, Sutherland notched up her second consecutive ton, remaining unbeaten on 105 off just 81 deliveries, with 11 fours and two sixes. While several Australian batters got off to promising starts, it was Sutherland who carried on to surpass both the 50-run and 100-run milestones. Skipper Alyssa Healy (34 in 32 balls, with seven fours), Tahlia McGrath (34 in 30 balls, with six fours) and Ellyse Perry (29 in 42 balls, with four boundaries) also starred with some handy knocks.

Molly Penfold delivered her career-best ODI figures of 4/42, but that was not enough to prevent Australia from amassing an imposing total of 291/7.

Kim Garth set the tone for Australia with the ball, striking early to dismiss openers Suzie Bates (4) and Bella Jones (27 in 33 balls, with two fours and a six) during the Powerplay. Melie Kerr offered some resistance with a composed 38 in 55 balls, with three fours but lost Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday during her stay at the crease.

Kerr's dismissal in the 28th over left New Zealand toiling at 122/5 in 30.1 overs, still 65 runs adrift of the DLS-par score when rain interrupted play.

With no further action possible, rain ultimately decided the outcome, handing Australia a victory via the DLS method. The win gave them a 1-0 lead in the series, with the final ODI scheduled for Monday, December 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor