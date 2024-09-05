Australia make world record during quick-fire chase against Scotland in 1st T20I

Edinburgh [Scotland], September 5 : Australia etched their name in the history book by setting a world record of smashing most runs in the powerplay in their comprehensive 7-wicket win over Scotland in the first T20I.

It was a boundary-scoring fest for the spectators sitting in the Grange Cricket Club on Wednesday and those at home glued to their television screens.

Australia smashed 113 runs in the powerplay, which is the most by any team in T20I. Before the Baggy Greens produced a blitzkrieg that will be remembered for many years to come, South Africa held the record for the highest score in the powerplay.

The Proteas' effortless strokeplay in 2023 saw them put up 102/0 against the West Indies at Centurion.

In the record-breaking fest, Australia opener Travis Head and debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk came out with a mindset of inflicting destruction while chasing a modest total of 155.

McGurk's start in the T20Is became a nightmare after he was shown way back to the dressing room for a three-ball duck by Brandon McMullen.

Free-hitting Head went berserk and started dealing with boundaries. Scotland players spent their time chasing the ball towards the boundary.

He struck 20 off McMullen, but the real assault was saved for Jack Jarvis. Skipper Mitchell Marsh tonked three sixes and conceded 30 runs in the fifth over.

Before Head returned back to the pavilion, he had already caused irreparable damage with his quick-fire 80 off 25 deliveries. Five towering sixes and 12 boundaries summed up his assault on Scotland.

Josh Inglis provided the finishing touches with his 27* off 13 deliveries to wrap up the game with more than ten overs to spare.

Earlier in the innings, Scotland were put to bat by Australia after the toss and enjoyed a decent outing with the bat. A collective batting effort from the hosts propelled their score to 154/9.

