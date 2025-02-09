Australia Masters unveil squad for International Masters League, Shane Watson to lead

New Delhi [India], February 9 : The excitement of the International Masters League (IML) is at its peak, and all eyes are on Australia Masters. Under the captaincy of Shane Watson, the team is fully prepared to make an impact in IML 2025, with their first match scheduled against West Indies Masters on February 24, 2025, in Navi Mumbai.

This league will see Australia facing some of the biggest legends of the game, including Sachin Tendulkar from India, Brian Lara from West Indies, Jacques Kallis from South Africa, Kumar Sangakkara from Sri Lanka, and Eoin Morgan from England.

Australia Masters have a well-balanced squad featuring experienced players like Shaun Marsh, Dan Christian, Ben Cutting, and James Pattinson, who bring both batting and bowling depth to the team.

World Cup-winning captain Shane Watson expressed his excitement, saying, "It is always special to be back in India, a place that holds so many great memories for me. The rivalry between Australia and India is intense, and we thrive on that challenge. Leading Australia Masters in the IML is an honour, and our only goal is to lift the trophy. With the legends of the game competing, it would not be easy, but we are ready to give it everything."

This league is a golden opportunity for cricket fans to relive the magic of past legends. The highly anticipated India vs. Australia match will feature a battle between Sachin Tendulkar's batting brilliance and Shane Watson's lethal bowling. Meanwhile, Brian Lara's aggressive batting will be a major threat to Australia's bowlers, and Jacques Kallis' all-round abilities will make South Africa a tough competitor. Kumar Sangakkara's experience as a wicketkeeper-batsman will play a crucial role for Sri Lanka, while Eoin Morgan's England side will aim to give Australia a fierce fight.

Among the co-owners of Australia Masters are Indian-American entrepreneurs Hari Agrawal, Ajay Gupta, and Ruchika Gupta. Hari Agrawal, the founder of CNA Group, is on a mission to promote sustainability in sports. He stated, "Sports demand strategy, precision, and endurancebut now, sustainability must be part of the game. Having witnessed global efforts toward a cleaner planet, I see the IML as an opportunity to set new standards for eco-friendly sports, ensuring a greener future for cricket and beyond. Sustainability is not just a responsibilityit's a necessity. And through cricket, we can make it a way of life."

Ajay Gupta, Chairman of Indus Communities, strongly believes in the power of sports to unite communities. He shared, "At Indus Communities, we have always focused on building not just homes, but thriving communities. Cricket has the same powerit brings people together, fosters camaraderie, and creates lifelong memories."

Meanwhile, Ruchika Gupta, Founder and CEO of Health Click Away, is determined to bridge the gap between sports, fitness, and technology. Speaking about her vision, she said, "Health and performance go hand in hand. India and Australia share a deep-rooted connection through cricket, a sport that unites both nations in passion, discipline, and excellence. Drawing inspiration from this shared legacy, we can further empower individuals to make balanced nutrition and mindful eating an integral part of their daily lives, enhancing both sporting excellence and overall well-being."

Australia Masters Full Schedule

February 24, 2025, 19:30 IST, Navi Mumbai: West Indies vs. Australia

February 28, 2025, 19:30 IST, Vadodara: Sri Lanka vs. Australia

March 5, 2025, 19:30 IST, Vadodara: India vs. Australia

March 7, 2025, 19:30 IST, Vadodara: Australia vs. South Africa

March 12, 2025, 19:30 IST, Raipur: England vs. Australia

March 13, 2025, 19:30 IST, Raipur: Semi-Final 1

March 14, 2025, 19:30 IST, Raipur: Semi-Final 2

March 16, 2025, 19:30 IST, Raipur: Final

Australia Masters Squad

Shane Watson (C)

Shaun Marsh

Dan Christian

Ben Cutting

James Pattinson

Ben Hilfenhaus

Peter Nevill

Ben Dunk

Nathan Reardon

Jason Krejza

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Ben Laughlin

Callum Ferguson

Bryce McGain

Xavier Doherty

Australia Masters are all set to dominate the tournament, but the competition is fierce. It remains to be seen whether Watson can lead his team to glory, or if legends like Sachin, Lara, Kallis, and Sangakkara will stand in his way.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor