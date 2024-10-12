Australia may call on reinforcements to squad ahead of India contest

Dubai [UAE], October 12 : Injuries to key players like skipper Alyssa Healy and pacer Tayla Vlaeminck may see Australia make changes to their squad for the back end of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

The reigning champions suffered a potentially massive blow during their emphatic nine-wicket triumph over Pakistan in Dubai on Friday, with Healy (on foot) and Vlaeminck (shoulder) both suffering injuries that could derail their hopes of a fourth straight T20 World Cup title.

Hard-hitting batter Grace Harris, spinner Alana King and pace duo Kim Garth and Darcie Brown were the players in Australia's squad that didn't feature against Pakistan and would appear the most likely to replace Healy and Vlaeminck, but head coach Shelley Nitschke indicated the six-time champions would have no hesitation in flying players in for the backend of the tournament should it be warranted.

"If we have to yeah (we would bring in replacement players). Two (players) went off injured tonight, so we have to make sure we have got some coverage and it depends on the prognosis of those two injuries, but that is something we need to consider," Nitschke said after Australia's victory over Pakistan as quoted by the ICC.

Any changes to squads at the T20 World Cup need to be approved by the ICC Technical Committee, with all-rounder Heather Graham the most likely player to receive a call-up given she was part of Australia's T20I squad for their recent home series against New Zealand.

Nitschke did suggest opener Beth Mooney would take the wicket-keeping duties from Healy should the skipper miss any matches, while the Australia coach was tight-lipped about potential replacements at the top of the batting order.

"That is a good question and we probably haven't had the chance to talk about that yet. We have got a few options, but we will assess where that lands. We have got Beth Mooney to step up and keep if required, but we haven't had those discussions as a coaching staff as yet," Nitschke said when asked who would open the batting with Mooney should Healy be ruled out with injury.

While Australia are undefeated at the T20 World Cup and almost certain to reach the knockout stages regardless of the result in their final group match against India on Sunday, Nitschke is still looking for improvements from her side in the quest for an unprecedented seventh title.

Nitschke warned her players to be ready for a desperate India side, who will likely need to defeat Australia to have any chance of reaching the semi-finals.

"They (India) are going to come pretty hard at us like they normally do as that is there style of play.There are areas of the game we still need to tighten up on as I think they will really exploit that if we don't," Nitschke noted..

"It's just a matter of re-assessing, being honest about our performances regardless of the scoreline and making sure we are really tight with them as we know how good a team they are," she concluded.

