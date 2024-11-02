Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka register semi-final spots in Hong Kong Sixes 2024

Mong Kok [Hong Kong], November 2 : Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka became the four teams who registered a place for themselves in the semi-final of Hong Kong Sixes 2024.

The excitement and entertainment continued in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024 as the spectators witnessed some thrilling matches and stunning performances on Day 2 of the competition.

Pakistan registered a place in the semi-final of the tournament after defeating South Africa by 17 runs. Batting first, Pakistan managed to score 105/3 in 6 overs. Muhammad Akhlaq notched up a fifty before retiring while Hussain Talat remained not out at 27 off 11.

But it was the Pakistan bowlers who did a phenomenal job and restricted the Proteas to 88/4. Hussain Talat picked up two wickets while Shahab Khan and Aamer Yamin scalped one each.

India faced New Zealand in Bowl Match 3 and the Kiwi batters were on a roll against The Men in Blue right from the word go. Siddhesh Dixit chipped in with 12-ball 55 before retiring Raunaq Kapur smashed 33* off just 7 as the side put up 146/3 in 6 overs. In reply, India were restricted to 102/2 with Shreevats Goswami being the top-scorer. He scored 42* off 16.

In the next fixture of the day, Oman faced England in Bowl Match 4. Oman batters totally dominated the England bowling unit and out up a mammoth 159/0 in 6 overs, a release said.

Captain Vinayak Shukla and Hassnain Shah struck fifties before retiring while Asif Khan remained unbeaten at 44 off 15. England didn't really get the start that was needed and were eventually restricted to 92/4. Ed Barnard remained unbeaten at 57 off 16. Oman won by 67 runs.

The third quarter-final took place between Sri Lanka and Nepal. The Lankan lions scored 123/2 in 6 overs with Sandun Weerakkody getting to a 50 before retiring. Captain Lahiru Madushanka struck 31* off 8 while Lahiru Samarakoon chipped in with 22 off 5. Later, the bowlers put up a brilliant show as the opposition could only manage 83 before getting bowled out.

Rashid Khan got 55 off 18. Lahiru Samarakoon and Tharindu Ratnayake picked up two wickets each while Dhananjaya Lakshan and Lahiru Madushanka scalped one wicket apiece as Sri Lanka won by 40 runs.

The day's proceedings ended with the fourth quarter-final between Bangladesh and UAE where the Bangla tigers went through to the semis. Batting first, Bangladesh scored 111/1 in 6 overs. In reply, UAE lost early wickets and were 43/3 in 3.2 overs when the game ended.

The match though wasn't completed due to bad lights and Bangladesh defeated UAE (UAE were 18 runs behind the par score).

