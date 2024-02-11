Australia players rejoice following U-19 World Cup glory

Benoni [South Africa], February 11 : Australia pacers rejoiced and stated the feeling of clinching their fourth Under-19 World Cup title hasn't sunk in following their 79-run victory over India in the final on Sunday at Willowmoore Park.

Australia defended their target of 254 with a clinical performance with the ball against India to clinch their fourth title.

In three months, India twice went unbeaten to the final of the World Cup, to face Australia in the final and on both occasions, they ended up on the losing side.

After the victory, Sam Konstas was at a loss for words as he talked about Australia's journey and said, "I'm lost for words. It's been an amazing journey. Amazing atmosphere here and India are so good, they are the benchmark, but to get the win here, I'm so proud of the boys. It's been a great effort and credit to our coaches, they've been amazing really. We just stuck to our plans and processes and gave it our all. Lucky to be able to execute today."

Australia pacer Callum Vidler who produced a sensational opening spell in the powerplay said, "It's crazy and a memory I'll remember for the rest of my life. Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And to do it with Mahli, Tom and Charlie, there's no better feeling."

Pacer Tom Straker talked about the emotions that he was going through and said, "It's a great feeling, we worked two years for this. We love each other, we love the four quicks playing together."

All-rounder Charlie Anderson added, "It's awesome. You don't get to play a World Cup final every day."

When the fate of the game was sealed, the jubilant Australian players stormed onto the field, with skipper Hugh Weibgen making an impression of Michael Vaughan in 2005 after winning the Ashes.

