Australia secure World Test Championship final berth, but a slim chance of elimination remains

Sydney [Australia], January 5 : Australia booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final with a commanding six-wicket victory over India in Sydney, clinching the five-match series 3-1 on Sunday.

The win marked Australia's first Test series triumph over India since 2014-15 and cemented their spot in the final at Lord's in June, where they are set to face South Africa, as per Wisden.

South Africa had earlier secured their WTC final berth with a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan in the Boxing Day Test at Centurion. However, despite Australia's strong position, there remains a slim chance that they could lose their place in the final.

Currently, Australia holds a points percentage of 63.73, comfortably ahead of the chasing pack. Teams like Pakistan, West Indies, and Sri Lanka cannot surpass this figure under normal circumstances. Even in the best-case scenario for Sri Lanka, a 2-0 series win over Australia would only push their points percentage to 53.85, while Australia's would drop to 57.02still sufficient to hold onto their spot.

The only scenario that could jeopardize Australia's final berth involves penalty points for a slow over rate. If Australia were to incur an eight-point deduction across the two remaining matches and Sri Lanka swept the series 2-0, the Lankans would overtake Australia to claim the spot in the WTC final.

While an eight-point penalty may seem far-fetched, there is precedent. During the 2023 Ashes, Australia were docked 10 points for slow over rates in the fourth Test, while England received a staggering 19-point penalty across the series. Pakistan also faced a six-point deduction earlier this year during their series against Bangladesh.

Australia managed to avoid any penalties in the Sydney Test, bowling India out in under 80 overs in both innings. However, their upcoming tour of Sri Lanka presents potential challenges. Given the spin-friendly conditions, Australia are likely to rely heavily on their slower bowlers, which should help maintain the required over rate.

Still, the possibility of long hours in the field could test Australia's ability to stay on schedule. In their last Test in Sri Lanka, Dinesh Chandimal's double century forced them to bowl 181 overs, highlighting the toll such situations can take. While the odds of missing out are minimal, it remains a scenario worth monitoring.

For now, Australia is well-positioned to compete for the coveted WTC mace, but they must remain vigilant to ensure their hard-earned spot at Lord's is not put at risk.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor