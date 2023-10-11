Australia skipper Pat Cummins issues update about opener Travis Head's injury

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 11 : Australia skipper Pat Cummins confirmed that their opener Travis Head is likely to go for a scan on Thursday to get an update on his injury ahead of their clash against South Africa in the ongoing World Cup.

The left-handed opener fractured his left hand following a short delivery by Gerald Coetzee in their fourth ODI against South Africa at SuperSport Park in September.

He was struck on the left glove trying to play a pull shot, he received on-field treatment from Australia's medical staff, he tried to continue to bat but could only face three deliveries and decided to retire hurt because of the discomfort.

Head was still picked in Australia's 15-man squad and missed their WC opening clash defeat against India. As Australia gears up for their second game against South Africa, Cummins issued an update on Head in the pre-match press conference.

"Yeah, no update. I think it's tomorrow he's getting a scan and seeing the surgeon to get an update. So hopefully next couple of days," Cummins said.

Cummins also went on to talk about the rivalry they share with the Proteas, a clash between two teams that are quite similar in their respective set-ups.

"Yeah, it's another team that I feel like we play quite a lot against, which creates a bit of rivalry. I also always find with South Africa; we always match up quite similarly. They've always got some fast bowlers and some batters that take the game on, maybe a leg spinner. So, it always feels like it's a clash of two very similar teams. So yeah, no doubt it will be another great game tomorrow," Cummins added.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor