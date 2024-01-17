Australia speedster Josh Hazelwood completes 250 Test wickets

Adelaide [Australia], January 17 : Star Australia seamer, Josh Hazelwood crossed the 250 Test wicket mark as he snapped four wickets in the first Test of the two-match series against West Indies on Wednesday.

In the first innings, Hazlewood took 4/44 in 15 overs, getting wickets of Kirk Mckenzie, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves and Alick Athaneze.

Hazelwood currently has a total of 253 wickets in the 67 matches he has played in the longest format of the game so far at an average of 25.71 and has leaked runs at an economy of 2.86.

The experienced pacer has a total of 10 four-fers and 10 five-fers each in his career. His best bowling figures of an inning (6/67) came against India in Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswammy Stadium.

The highest wicket-taker for Australia in Tests is the spin great late Shane Warne (708 wickets).

Talking about the match, Australia stands at 59/2 and trails by 129 runs at stumps on day one with Usman Khawaja (30*) and Cameron Green (6*) on the crease. Smith had a disappointing start to a new chapter of his career as a Test opener as he could manage only 12 runs.

Earlier, West Indies batted first and got bundled out at 188 runs. Kirk McKenzie was the highest scorer of the side as he scored 50 runs off 94 balls with seven fours.

In the end, Joseph also contributed 36 runs which included three fours and a six in his innings. With this score, he became the highest scorer of the West Indies while batting at No. 11.

For Australia, the highest wicket-takers were Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins who grabbed four wickets each in their respective spells. One wicket each was taken by Mitchell Starc, and Nathan Lyon in their respective spells.

