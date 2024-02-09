Australia speedster Tom Straker breaks Kagiso Rabada's U-19 World Cup record

Benoni [South Africa], February 9 : Pacer Tom Straker broke Kagiso Rabada's record during Australia's nail-biting victory over Pakistan in the Under-19 World Cup semi-final.

Straker produced a match-winning spell in the first innings as he toppled Pakistan's top order and then returned to the attack to clear up the tail end and force Pakistan to end up at a score of 179.

He ended the game with figures of 6/24 and surpassed Rabada's record of best bowling figures in the semi-final or the final of the U-19 World Cup. The pacer registered 6/25 in the 2014 semi-final.

"Charlie Anderson is obviously a quality fast bowler and really tough to leave. On the other side, Tom Straker bowled unbelievably today and yeah, I thought he was brilliant," Australia captain Hugh Weibgen said as quoted from ESPNcricinfo.

The nerve-racking semi-final saw Australia defeat Pakistan by one wicket after Ali Raza wreaked havoc on Aussie batters with his four-wicket haul. An interesting chase brewed as Pakistan fought on the back of Raza and Arafat Minhas. However, Australia managed to prevail in the low-scoring 50-over match.

After Harry Dixon and Sam Konstas helped Australia get off to a solid start in its chase of 180, Ali Raza responded for Pakistan which led to an exciting clash.

"We fought so hard. I thought every time we thought we were nearly there on top, we lost a wicket, but we just kept fighting. Those partnerships, a few contributions through the middle there. Seventeen-year-old Oli Peake - unbelievable - showed such maturity for such a young bloke. Everyone contributed really well," Weibgen said.

Raza's double-wicket final over put Pakistan just one away from an appearance in the final. However, MacMillan kept his cool and saw Australia through in the final over.

"[I was] ever in doubt. Had full faith in Vids (Vidler) and Raf to get the job done. A lot of emotions, to be honest. I was quite nervous. I still don't know really what happened, but it was awesome," the skipper added.

Australia will now face the defending champions India in the U-19 World Cup final on Sunday at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium.

