Australia squads for England, Scotland Tours announced, Marsh to lead

Melbourne [Australia], July 15 : The National Selection Panel (NSP) on Monday announced Australia's squads for the T20 international and one-day international series against Scotland and England.

Australia will play three T20 internationals against Scotland and England, followed by five one-day internationals against England in the UK in September.

Perth all-rounder Cooper Connolly, chosen in his first Australian squad, has been rewarded for several eye-catching performances in his first two seasons with the Scorchers in the Big Bash League, including a memorable match-winning cameo in the BBL12 Final, as per a release by Cricket Australia.

Connolly captained the Australian under-19 side at the 2022 ICC World Cup.

Matthew Short will remain home for the birth of his first child and join the squad for the ODI Series while Jake Fraser-McGurk comes into the T20 squad, both having been travelling reserves at the ICC T20 Men's World Cup, the release said.

Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett return to the Australian T20 setup following the last home series against the West Indies to continue their international journeys. Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc are being managed through the T20 leg.

Pat Cummins will miss the entirety of the UK tour in line with a pre-planned, long-term load management strategy, while Starc and Maxwell will rejoin for the ODI Series in the build towards next year's Champions Trophy, it said.

Of the remaining squad members at the most recent World Cup, David Warner has retired, and Ashton Agar and Matthew Wade missed selection.

Mitchell Marsh, returning to the squad after being managed in the last ODI series at home against the West Indies along with several other fellow ICC Cricket World Cup winning squad members, captains in the absence of Cummins.

Fraser-McGurk retains his place from that series where he impressed at the top of the order, as does Hardie and Short.

Chair of men's selectors George Bailey said: "This tour gives us a great opportunity to bring in some new players in the absence of David Warner and Matthew Wade, as well as giving some senior players time to prepare for the home summer and a busy first half of next year."

"We are particularly pleased to offer Cooper his first opportunity in the T20 squad having introduced the likes of Jake, Spencer, Xavier and Aaron in the past 12 months.They are exciting prospects to join the likes of Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis and Josh Inglis in the white ball setup, " added Bailey.

"With the Champions Trophy on our doorstep early next year, the white ball series against Pakistan leading into the summer and a huge home Test series against India there has been a lot of planning invested into these next six months. That has included gradual integration of new players into our white ball squads who have earned international opportunities via excellent form in Big Bash or State cricket," said Bailey.

Australian T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa

Australian ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and Adam Zampa.

