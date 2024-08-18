Australia to host England in one-off match in 2027 to mark 150 years of Test cricket

New Delhi [India], August 18 : The historic Test match between Australia and England in 2027 will take place at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The match will mark 150 years of Test cricket since it was first played between the two teams in March 1877. It follows the 1977 Centenary Test which Australia won, like the first-ever match, by 45 runs.

Cricket Australia (CA) has also announced the allocation of hosting rights for various men's international Tests, ODIs, T20Is and other matches over the next seven summers, spanning from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

These arrangements are part of a series of strategic partnerships between CA and State and Territory Governments, designed to offer greater certainty for fans and communities while expanding cricket events nationwide, as per the ICC.

As part of this arrangement, the MCG will maintain its tradition of hosting the annual Boxing Day Test, while the Sydney Cricket Ground will continue to stage the New Year's match.

The Adelaide Oval is set to host the "Christmas Test" each December starting from the 2025/26 season, featuring a mix of Day-Night and Day Tests. Meanwhile, Perth Stadium has secured the rights to host the first Men's Test of the summer until the 2026/27 season.

The chairman of Cricket Australia, Mike Baird asserted that it is hard to host the clash at the Brisbane Stadium because of its infrastructure.

"In Brisbane it is harder [to plan] because of the infrastructure. There is just uncertainty, so we're not sure of the long-term solution. What we do know is the Gabba has a use for life that ends in 2030. We need a solution and are working with the AFL as well on a long-term solution. We want a great venue in Brisbane, that can support Queensland Cricket and Australian cricket for years to come," Baird stated as quoted by ESPNcriinfo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor