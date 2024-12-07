Australia to play extra Test against West Indies next year: Report

Melbourne [Australia], December 7 : Team Australia is set to play an extra Test against West Indies next year, according to a report from The Sydney Morning Herald.

According to the report, Cricket Australia showed its willingness to help Test cricket grow in the Caribbeans after privately agreeing to add another fixture to next year's series.

It will be a three-match series against the Caribbeans next year and will be added to the Frank Worrell Trophy, as per the report.

Australia's last tour of the West Indies came in 2015 when Michael Clarke's side appeared in two long-format matches, with the tourists winning both fixtures in Roseau (Dominica) and Kingston (Jamaica). Following that the Aussies have not travelled to the Caribbeans to play Test cricket.

Earlier in 2024, West Indies travelled to Australia to take part in a two-match Test series, where the visitors claimed a magnificent win in Brisbane, which was the Caribbeans' first victory in Australia since 1997.

Even though Cricket West Indies (CWI) has not announced fixtures for the upcoming tour of Australia, but according to the report, Grenada and Jamaica have been discussed as likely venues for a tour that is expected to last about a month.

The Sydney Morning Herald's report stated that the Test series might have a pink ball fixture.

Currently, Team Australia are taking part in the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against India in a five-match series. In the Perth Test, Australia conceded a disappointing 295-run defeat to India and trail the series by 1-0. However, they have bounced back strongly in the second game at Adelaide being in the driver's seat.

The BGT series started from November 22 in Perth and will go till January 3, 2025.

