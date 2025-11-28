Australia to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series ahead of 2027 World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], November 28 : Australia will play a three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe next year as part of their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup. According to a News Corp report cited by ESPNcricinfo, the reigning ODI champions will take on Zimbabwe before facing South Africa in an ODI series scheduled for September-October 2026.

The series is expected to take place in Harare and possibly Bulawayo. Zimbabwe Cricket had lobbied for a one-off Test to be added as a highlight of Australia's tour. However, that proposal has been dropped, with Australia facing an extremely demanding Test scheduleat least 19 matches from mid-2026 through to the 2027 Ashes. An ODI series is also seen as valuable preparation for Australia, given that Zimbabwe will co-host the next 50-over World Cup alongside South Africa and Namibia.

Zimbabwe and Australia have met in only three Test matches, with the last two played in October 2003, in Sydney and Brisbane. The only Test played in Zimbabwe took place in 1999, when Steve Waugh-led Australia won by ten wickets.

The upcoming ODI series will mark Australia's first trip to Zimbabwe in eight years. Their most recent visit was for a T20 tri-series with Pakistan in 2018 and their last ODI appearance there was in 2014.

Zimbabwe officials are optimistic that England will agree to a one-off Test as part of their South Africa tour in late 2026 to early 2027..

England and Zimbabwe recently ended a 22-year hiatus in Test cricket, meeting in a four-day match at Trent Bridge in May, where the Three Lions defeated the visitors by an innings and 45 runs.

Zimbabwe Cricket has been working hard to persuade touring teams to schedule stopovers on their way to South Africa and has long viewed late 2026 as an opportunity to secure rare fixtures against both Australia and England.

"We are a Test nation, so playing the top countries like Australia and England at home will go a long way to making this format popular in Zimbabwe," Zimbabwe Cricket chair Tavengwa Mukuhlani told ESPNcricinfo.

"Playing against the best teams will help our players develop their skills in Test cricket. Understandably, Australia wants to prepare for the World Cup, but hopefully we can play them in Test cricket in the future," he added.

