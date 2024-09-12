Australia triumphs over England with a 28-run victory in first T20I

Southampton [UK], September 12 : Australia secured a 28-run victory over England in the first T20I in Southampton, after a powerful performance from opener Travis Head and an exceptional bowling display by leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Batting first, Australia was all out for 179 in 19.3 overs. Head's explosive 59 off 23 balls, combined with Matthew Short's 41 from 26, gave Australia a flying start with an 86-run opening partnership.

Short, returning to the team after missing the Scotland series for paternity leave, replaced Jake Fraser-McGurk and made a strong case to be David Warner's long-term replacement.

England's leg-spinners Adil Rashid (1-23) and Liam Livingstone (3-22) managed to slow down Australia's run rate in the middle overs.

Poor shot selection from the Australians helped England's cause, and fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Saqib Mahmood cleaned up the tail.

Despite being 2-118 at the halfway mark, Australian batting underwent a collapse, losing eight wickets for 61 runs after the drinks break.

Captain Phil Salt's decision to rely on his spinners paid off immediately when Rashid bowled Mitchell Marsh.

Josh Inglis kept Australia's score ticking with a quick 37, but Livingstone's bowling proved crucial.

Livingstone dismissed Short, followed by grabbing two wickets in two balls, trapping Marcus Stoinis lbw and smashing Tim David's front pad to leave Australia at 132 for 5 in the 13th over.

Despite, the comeback in bowling, English failed to capitalise and were able to manage only 151 in 19.2 overs. Zampa, who took 2-20 from his four overs, along with Australia's seamers, dominated the run chase.

Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott took two and three wickets respectively, while the team faced a potential setback with Xavier Bartlett leaving the field due to a suspected side strain.

England, led by interim captain Phil Salt and coach Marcus Trescothick, quickly found themselves struggling at 52 for 4 while chasing 180.

Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran added a 54-run partnership for the fifth wicket, but England's innings lost momentum in the cold conditions.

Hazlewood, returning from a calf injury, struck early by having Will Jacks' wicket, making it difficult for England to keep up with the required run rate.

Australia's combination of aggressive batting and disciplined bowling proved too much for England, securing a convincing win in the series opener.

Brief scores: Australia 179 in 19.3 overs (Travis Head 59, Matthew Short 41, Josh Inglis 37; Liam Livingstone 3/22) vs England 151 in 19.2 overs (Liam Livingstone 37, Phil Salt 20; Sean Abbott 3/28, Josh Hazlewood 2/32).

