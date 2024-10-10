Australia U19 star Konstas joins Ponting, Bradman in elite list during Sheffield Shield match

Sydney [Australia], October 10 : Australian U19 star Sam Konstas joined legends Ricky Ponting and Don Bradman to be among the youngest players to hit twin Sheffield Shield centuries.

Konstas became the third youngest player to hit Shield Cricket twin tons in the same match during his side New South Wales' match against South Australia.

In the game, during the first innings, Konstas hit 152 in 241 balls, with 13 fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of over 63. Electing to bat first, it was his century and a fifty from wicketkeeper-batter Josh Phillippe (56 in 92 balls, with five fours and a six) which helped NSW reach a total of 366/10.

Later, they were once again put to bat in order to swell their lead of 106 runs after South Australia was skittled out for 260 runs, with Alex Carey (90 in 85 balls, with 10 fours and four sixes), skipper Nathan McSweeney (55 in 164 balls, with two fours) and Travis Head (30 in 44 balls, with two fours and two sixes) putting up major scores and spin wizard Nathan Lyon (5/47) getting a fifer in preparation for home series against India.

Konstas did not dissapoint as he scored 105 runs in 225 balls, with seven fours and a six. A half-century from skipper Moises Henriques (52 in 83 balls, with five fours) helped NSW reach 282/6 declared and set a target of 389 runs for SA.

Konstas became the third-youngest to have hit twin Shield hundreds at an age of 19 years and eight days. Legendary batter and former captain Ponting remains the youngest to do so, aged 18 years and 85 days when he scored 107 and 100* against Western Australia for Tasmania.

Bradman, a NSW legend and one of the greatest Test batters of all time, was the fourth youngest to have achieved the feat against Queensland in 1928, scoring 131 and 133*. It was Don's sixth Shield appearance, as per cricket.com.au.

South Australia went to stumps on 1-7 chasing 389 runs for a win, after Nathan Lyon struck early to dismiss Connor McInerney without scoring.

Konstas was a crucial part of Australia's ICC U19 World Cup 2024 winning squad, scoring 191 runs in seven innings at an average of 27.28, with a century and best score of 108. It was Konstas' first outing as an opener in Shield.

Konstas' match aggregate of 257 runs was also highest in Shield tournament for a batter aged below 20, outdoing Doug Walters' 253 (albeit scored in one innings) aged 19 years 46 days for NSW against SA 60 year back.

