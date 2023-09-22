Australia unveil jersey for upcoming ODI World Cup

Sydney [Australia], September 22 : Australia unveiled the jersey for the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 with star allrounder Glenn Maxwell featuring in the kit that incorporates the First Nations design.

The colour of the kit is gold which resonates a bit with their past World Cup jerseys and along with this, it features the First Nations design that will appear on all of Australia’s international playing kits.

Australia will be seen in their new kit on October 8 as they kick off their World Cup campaign against hosts India in Chennai with Pat Cummins leading an experienced 15-player squad seeking to add a historic sixth title to their glorified trophy cabinet.

'The Baggy Greens' will feature in a three-match ODI series against India on Friday in Mohali to prepare for the mega tournament.

Maxwell gave his thoughts on the new World Cup kit while speaking to cricket.com.au said, "It is very typical, of our probably previous couple of World Cup kits. Extremely Australian gold, nice bit of indigenous design on the side as well. So it looks really good really clean."

Australia World Cup Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

