Australia will probably be eyeing 450-ish lead against Pakistan, says Mark Taylor

Perth, Dec 16 Former Australia captain Mark Taylor believes the current World Test Championship holders will be likely eyeing a lead of 450 runs against Pakistan after ending day three’s play with a lead of 300 runs.

On day three at the Optus Stadium, Australia bowled out Pakistan for 271 and ended the play at 84/2 in 33 overs, with Steve Smith (43 not out) and Usman Khawaja (34 not out) unbeaten at the crease.

"I think they'll feel very comfortable if they make another 100 and get 400 (runs) in front, but I reckon they'll probably be eyeing 450-ish. 150 runs could take some time, to the middle of the day tomorrow."

"I think they'll set Pakistan at least 450 with a day-and-a-half. If they (Australia) score quickly and get away, they may even get a few more.﻿ Pakistan, to their credit, have really stuck at it in this Test match," said Taylor to Wide World of Sports (WWOS) at the end of day’s play.

He also believes variable bounce will be a factor in the two remaining days of the match. "Just looking at the scoring rate of yesterday and even today, scoring seems to have slowed a little, which suggests to me that it (the pitch) may be a bit up and down﻿."

"Just today watching Pakistan with the new ball, quite a few didn't carry through. It (the pitch) might be getting a little uneven, which will make scoring (runs) harder. But ... it might give Australia a few more opportunities when they get a lead they (want) to get."

In the morning, veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 3-66 and is now just one wicket away from completing 500 scalps in the format, which he will be poised to achieve in Pakistan’s second innings. Taylor thinks Australia are lucky to have Lyon in their side.

"I think even this innings just typifies Nathan Lyon﻿. He's a beautiful mix in amongst three very good fast bowlers. That's what he is. He gives Australia a lovely point of difference, a change of pace. He's not a defensive off-spinner who just looks to keep things quiet. He's looking to get wickets. And as we've seen, that's what wins you Test matches."

"He didn't take five or six (wickets), but he got three wickets. Three crucial wickets for Australia and makes breakthroughs. That's what you really hope from your spin bowler. Yes he will keep it quiet in one aspect, but also he'll get you those important wickets that will make a difference﻿."

"Like Iman ul-Haq today. Beautiful piece of bowling where he spun one past the edge and got him stumped. Those things change the game. That's where Australia are very lucky at the moment, they've got three fast bowlers and they've got Nathan Lyon as a beautiful mix in their bowling attack﻿," concluded Taylor.

