Australia Women crush New Zealand by 89 runs in their World Cup opener

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 : Defending champions Australia began their Women's World Cup campaign with a commanding victory over New Zealand by 89 runs in Indore, on Wednesday.

Australia continued to chip in with regular wickets, keeping New Zealand in check despite a valiant century from New Zealand's skipper Sophie Devine, as per the ICC website.

Devine smashed a powerful 112, but her dismissal at the hands of Annabel Sutherland dashed the team's chase hopes. This impressive innings also marked a milestone for Devine, as she completed 4000 ODI runs, becoming the fourth New Zealand batter to achieve this feat.

Sutherland turned the tide decisively in Australia's favour, claiming three wickets in a single over. Along with Devine, she also removed Jess Kerr and Eden Carson, leaving New Zealand with little resistance in the closing stages.

New Zealand's chase of 327 began on a disastrous note as they lost two wickets inside the first two overs.

New Zealand's struggles deepened when Maddy Green was run out after another mix-up, the second such dismissal of the innings.

The setback came soon after Alana King had struck twice, removing Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday to break crucial partnerships, leaving Sophie Devine short of support at the other end.

Georgie Plimmer was run out off the last ball of the opening over after a mix-up with Suzie Bates. The veteran batter followed soon after, bowled by Sophie Molineux when an inside edge deflected onto the stumps, leaving New Zealand reeling.

However, Kerr and Devine soon after held the innings together by building a solid partnership, offering hope of a recovery.

In the first innings, Ashleigh Gardner (115 of 83 balls) steered Australia past the 300 mark after a shaky start against New Zealand with her second ODI ton, which arrived at a crucial stage when wickets were tumbling regularly.

The defending champions eventually closed their innings with 326 runs on the board. New Zealand had Australia reeling thanks to Leah Tahuhu, who struck thrice. She dismissed Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney before removing Tahlia McGrath, breaking a 64-run partnership with Gardner. Amelia Kerr added to the pressure, claiming the wickets of Annabel Sutherland and Phoebe Litchfield.

Litchfield's wicket was a milestone moment for Kerr, as it brought up her 100th in Women's ODIs, making her only the third New Zealand bowler to reach the landmark.

Playing in her first Cricket World Cup, Bree Illing removed Australia captain Alyssa Healy early on in New Zealand's opening game of the tournament.

Looking to drive the ball through the covers against the left-arm pacer, Healy would find Suzie Bates inside the circle as the White Ferns opened their account in the powerplay.

