Australia Women vs Sri Lanka Women ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Match Abandoned Due to Rain; Both Teams Share Points

Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team vs Australia Women's National Cricket Team Match: The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 match between Australia and Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium was abandoned on Friday without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain. Both teams shared a point each. The showers delayed the toss and there was no sign of play resuming. The two captains agreed to call off the match. With this result, Australia moved to the top of the points table with three points. Sri Lanka earned their first point and are now fifth in the eight-team standings.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Points Table:

POS TEAM PLAYED WON LOST N/R TIED Net RR POINTS 1 Australia 2 1 0 1 0 +1.780 3 2 England 1 1 0 0 0 +3.773 2 3 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 0 +1.623 2 4 India 1 1 0 0 0 +1.255 2 5 Sri Lanka 2 0 1 1 0 -1.255 1 6 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -1.623 0 7 New Zealand 1 0 1 0 0 -1.780 0 8 South Africa 1 0 1 0 0 -3.773 0

Australia entered the match after a strong opening win against New Zealand. The defending champions had defeated the White Ferns by 89 runs in their first fixture. Sri Lanka had lost their opening match against India in Guwahati by 59 runs under the DLS method.

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoka Ranaweera, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga, Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Malki Madara

Australia Women Squad: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt