Australia women's coach Matthew Mott in race to England's new white-ball coach

A day after Brendon McCullum was appointed England's test team head coach, ECB MD Rob Key is in talks with Australian women's coach Matthew Mott to lead their white-ball side. Mott has coached the formidable Aussie side since 2015, which included a 26 consecutive one-day international win streak, a record in either the men’s or women’s game. In addition to back-to-back Twenty20 World Cups, this year’s ODI World Cup and going undefeated in four Ashes series, Mott has overseen a truly dominant period for the team.

As Australia coach, Mott has been credited with helping the side develop their aggressive approach while developing young players. Mott played for the Victorian Bushrangers and Queensland Bulls. He was part of the Australian Cricket Academy in Adelaide in 1995. A left-handed batsman, he made his first-class debut in 1994–95, playing for Queensland. He was in and out of the side but made a crucial 86 in Queensland's 1996–97 Sheffield Shield Final. He relocated to Victoria for the 1998–99 season and performed well, cementing his spot in the upper order. His first season included centuries against New South Wales and Western Australia. He made 841 first-class runs the following summer to help Victoria reach the final for the first time in nine years. A highlight of his career with Victoria was a 223 run opening partnership with Jason Arnberger. He finished his 66-game career in 2004 with 3723 runs at 33.84 with 7 hundreds.