Australian and English players to remain available for entire edition of IPL 2023

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises about the availability of the players for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), and it turns out that barring Sri Lankans and Bangladeshis, players from other countries will partake for the entire duration of the tournament. The Australian and English players, in particular, will be available fully for the IPL. That is despite the looming Ashes series starting mid-June.The news could be a big relief for the IPL teams who were predicting limited or conditional no-objection certificate (NOC) for the players from England and Australia because of the Ashes series, which is of high importance for the traditional and oldest cricket rivals.

Players in the past have prioritised playing in the Ashes instead of the Indian Premier League but since BCCI has given an official confirmation now franchises will go out after the English and Aussie players of their choice.Talking about the availability of the Australian players the mail from the BCCI says, "Full Availability. Players selected for ODI series against Afghanistan will be available from 30 March. Players playing final of Sheffield Shield to be available from 28 March," as reported by Cricbuzz.The same mail while talking in regards to the English players says, "Full availability." On the other hand, the Bangladesh players will be available for a limited window because of their series against Ireland."Players selected for Ireland series will be available from 8 April to 1 May," the mail says as reported by Cricbuzz. Players from other countries, mainly New Zealand, South Africa and West Indies, should be available right through the tournament. The IPL, as previously reported, is expected to take off on April 1.