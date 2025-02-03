Australian Cricket Awards: Travis Head Wins the Prestigious Allan Border Medal; His Career's First Ever

Travis Head has won his maiden Allan Border medal at the 2025 Australian Cricket Awards. Head managed to bag 208 votes in total, 50 more than Josh Hazlewood and 61 more than Pat Cummins.Hazlewood, who picked 30 Test wickets at an average of 13.17 won the Shane Warne Test player of the year award whereas Adam Zampa was named the Men's T20I player of the year.

Head, who amassed 1,427 runs across formats during the polling period, topped the voting with 208 votes, ahead of Josh Hazlewood (158) and Pat Cummins (147). “It’s been a good year. I’m lucky to have played all formats and will enjoy this accomplishment,” Head said in a recorded interview from Galle.

The 31-year-old also claimed the Men’s ODI Player of the Year award, despite featuring in only five of Australia’s 11 ODIs. His unbeaten 154 against England at Trent Bridge helped him edge past Alex Carey, Steve Smith, and Xavier Bartlett. For Sutherland, it was her first Australian Cricket Award, coming just days after she became the first woman to score a Test century at the MCG.

Sutherland received 168 votes, surpassing Ashleigh Gardner (143 votes) and Beth Mooney (115 votes) to win the Belinda Clark Medal. “Pretty surreal. To win an award named after Belinda Clark is pretty special,” said Sutherland. Teenager Sam Konstas was named Young Cricketer of the Year after an impressive debut in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring 113 runs, including a 60 on debut. His fearless batting against Jasprit Bumrah made headlines.



