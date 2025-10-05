Australian Players Suffer Stomach Infections Due to Food Poisoning at Kanpur Hotel

The Food Department has collected samples of several food items from the Landmark Hotel in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur for testing after several players suffered food poisoning. A fast baller was admitted to the hospital. The foreign players have visited the city for their ODI match against India A.

According to reports, as many as four players, including skipper Jack Edwards were diagnosed with stomach infection. Ahead of the series, fast baller Henry Thornton was admitted to Regency Hospital as his health got serious due to a stomach infection after consuming food at the hotel.

Three Australian players have also undergone a medical checkup. The Australian team blames the food at the hotel for the stomach infection. However, the hospital and the team management have not confirmed it.

As per BCCI Vice President and Congress MP Rajeev Shukla, if problem with the food, then Indian players should also have fallen sick. "If there was anything wrong with the food, all India-Australia players would have fallen sick," he told the media.

Kanpur, UP: During the IND A vs AUS A match, some Australian players fell ill. The Food Department has collected samples of several food items from the Landmark Hotel for testing



Congress MP Rajeev Shukla says, "If there was anything wrong with the food, all India-Australia…

"Landmark is the best hotel here. Everyone is eating food from there," he added. He said they had ate food from somewhere. Meanwhile, Australia's coaching staff asked players to avoid local food, water on a temporary basis and change in training routine.